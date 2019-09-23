UPDATED: El-Rufai enrols son in public primary school

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has enrolled his six-year-old son, Abubakar, in primary one of a public school in fulfilment of a promise he made in 2017.

Mr El-Rufai enrolled Abubakar at the Capital School Malali, Kaduna State.

Mr El-Rufai renovated the school with N195 million in 2018 to make it one of the best in the country.

The governor announced this on the Kaduna government’s Twitter handle @GovKaduna on Monday.

A commissioner in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, also confirmed the news.

According to Mr Aruwan, “it is in fulfilment of what the governor said in 2017.”

“The governor registered his son as a pupil of Kaduna Capital School. The school has both primary and secondary,” he said.

Promise

Mr El-Rufa’i in a state broadcast in December 2017 promised to enrol his child in a public school when he turns six years.

“The move is part of reforms to revamp public schools in the state to make them more competitive.

“We are determined to fix public education and raise their standards so that private education will become only a luxury,” he said.

Mr El-Rufai also urged senior officials of the government to enrol their children in public schools.

“And I will by personal example ensure that my son that will be six years of age in 2019 will be enrolled in a public school in Kaduna State, by God’s grace,” Mr El-Rufa’i had said

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) had commenced a campaign to enrol 145,000 out-of-school children for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The school

PM News Nigeria in 2018 reported how the Capital School, Kaduna, was being renovated with N195 million to make it one of the best in the country.

Advertisement

The school was established in 1957.

The principal of the school, Labaran Hassan, in 2018 said the school had a population of 3,720 students in its nursery, primary and secondary sections, which were being taught by 90 staff.

He said that an additional 45 teachers were required to meet the standard student/teacher ratio, for effective teaching.

Mr Hassan appealed for the supply of chairs and tables for teachers, as wells as laboratory equipment and furniture for the science, technical and woodwork laboratories.

The Punch newspaper also reported how the Kaduna State government said primary and junior secondary school education across the 23 local government areas of the state were free and compulsory.