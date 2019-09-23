El-Rufai enrols son in public primary school

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, has enrolled his six-year-old child, Abubakar, in primary one of a public school in fulfilment of a promise he made in 2017.

Mr El-Rufai enrolled Abubakar at the Capital School Malali, Kaduna State.

The governor announced this on the Kaduna government’s Twitter handle @GovKaduna on Monday.

A commissioner in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, also confirmed the news.

According to Mr Aruwan, “it is in fulfillment of what the governor said in 2017.”

“The governor registered his son as a pupil of Kaduna Capital School. The school has both primary and secondary,” he said.

Promise

Mr El-Rufa’i in a state broadcast in December 2017, promised to enrol his child in a public school when he turns six years.

“The move is part of reforms to revamp public schools in the state to make them more competitive.

“We are determined to fix public education and raise their standards so that private education will become only a luxury,” he said.

Mr El-Rufai also urged senior officials of the to enrol their children in public schools.

“And I will by personal example ensure that my son that will be six years of age in 2019 will be enrolled in a public school in Kaduna State, by God’s grace,” Mr El-Rufa’i had said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), commenced a campaign to enrol 145,000 out-of-school children for the 2019/2020 academic year.