El-Rufai enrols son in public primary school

El-Rufai enrols son in public primary school. [PHOTO CREDIT: Rufai's Twitter handle]
El-Rufai enrols son in public primary school. [PHOTO CREDIT: Rufai's Twitter handle]

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, has enrolled his six-year-old child, Abubakar, in primary one of a public school in fulfilment of a promise he made in 2017.

Mr El-Rufai enrolled Abubakar at the Capital School Malali, Kaduna State.

The governor announced this on the Kaduna government’s Twitter handle @GovKaduna on Monday.

A commissioner in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, also confirmed the news.

According to Mr Aruwan, “it is in fulfillment of what the governor said in 2017.”

“The governor registered his son as a pupil of Kaduna Capital School. The school has both primary and secondary,” he said.

Promise

Mr El-Rufa’i in a state broadcast in December 2017, promised to enrol his child in a public school when he turns six years.

El-Rufai enrols son in public primary school. [PHOTO CREDIT: Rufai's Twitter handle]
El-Rufai enrols son in public primary school. [PHOTO CREDIT: Rufai’s Twitter handle]
“The move is part of reforms to revamp public schools in the state to make them more competitive.

“We are determined to fix public education and raise their standards so that private education will become only a luxury,” he said.

El-Rufai enrols son in public primary school. [PHOTO CREDIT: Rufai's Twitter handle]
El-Rufai enrols son in public primary school. [PHOTO CREDIT: Rufai’s Twitter handle]
Mr El-Rufai also urged senior officials of the to enrol their children in public schools.

“And I will by personal example ensure that my son that will be six years of age in 2019 will be enrolled in a public school in Kaduna State, by God’s grace,” Mr El-Rufa’i had said.

El-Rufai enrols son in public primary school. [PHOTO CREDIT: Rufai's Twitter handle]
El-Rufai enrols son in public primary school. [PHOTO CREDIT: Rufai’s Twitter handle]
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), commenced a campaign to enrol 145,000 out-of-school children for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.