Kano Hisbah board destroys 196,400 bottles of alcohol

The Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed over 196,400 bottles of beer confiscated within the Kano metropolis.‎

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Hassan Musa-Fage.‎

Speaking shortly after the destruction exercise at Kalemawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said that Islam forbids alcohol consumption and all other intoxicants that can distort the mental capability of a person.

“In Islam, alcohol is strongly forbidden.

“Our Islamic Scholars, religious and community leaders should join hands together in the crusade against such social vices,” he explained.‎

‎Represented by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, the governor assured that all other Shari’ah agencies in the state will enjoy similar promotion and support with State Hisbah Biard to enable them to discharge their mandates.

The statement also quoted the governor as saying that the state will continue to support the Hisbah more especially after the inauguration and decoration of commanders in all the 44 local government areas.

“I urge you to give them all the support to discharge their duties (which) will not only promote their work but ensure that our society becomes free from evil social acts,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commander General Kano State Hisbah Board, Haroon Ibn – Sina, said that the board had succeeded in preventing alcohol sales and consumption under the provisions of Section 401 of the Penal Code of 2013 and Sharia Law of Kano.

He said the board also got a court order to destroy over 12 trucks of alcohol confiscated.

(NAN)