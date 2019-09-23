Kano Hisbah board destroys 196,400 bottles of alcohol

Hisbah Kano
Hisbah Kano

The Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed over 196,400 bottles of beer confiscated within the Kano metropolis.‎

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Hassan Musa-Fage.‎

Speaking shortly after the destruction exercise at Kalemawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said that Islam forbids alcohol consumption and all other intoxicants that can distort the mental capability of a person.

“In Islam, alcohol is strongly forbidden.

“Our Islamic Scholars, religious and community leaders should join hands together in the crusade against such social vices,” he explained.‎

‎Represented by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, the governor assured that all other Shari’ah agencies in the state will enjoy similar promotion and support with State Hisbah Biard to enable them to discharge their mandates.

The statement also quoted the governor as saying that the state will continue to support the Hisbah more especially after the inauguration and decoration of commanders in all the 44 local government areas.

“I urge you to give them all the support to discharge their duties (which) will not only promote their work but ensure that our society becomes free from evil social acts,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commander General Kano State Hisbah Board, Haroon Ibn – Sina, said that the board had succeeded in preventing alcohol sales and consumption under the provisions of Section 401 of the Penal Code of 2013 and Sharia Law of Kano.

He said the board also got a court order to destroy over 12 trucks of alcohol confiscated.

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.