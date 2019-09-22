Tribunal sacks Kaduna lawmaker

Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.
Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.

The National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Kaduna State, on Saturday ordered for a re-run in 22 polling units of Kagarko State Assembly Constituency.

The order followed the tribunal’s verdict sacking Morondia Tanko, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 election for Kagarko State Constituency who was declared the winner of the poll.

Nuhu Shadalafiya, a former deputy speaker of the State Assembly and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), had challenged the victory of Mr Tanko and PDP for Kagarko State Constituency at the Tribunal.

The tribunal, headed by Adamu Suleiman, in a unanimous decision ordered for a re-run in the 22 affected polling units across two wards in the area.

A member of the tribunal, Maimuna Abubakar, who read the judgment, said the petitioner had proved his case beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to her, the petitioner had petitioned the tribunal alleging that the election was characterised by malpractices such as over-voting, manipulations and violence.

She said the petitioner had provided proof that all the alleged electoral malpractices were committed in the affected polling units,

Part of the judgment reads: “that election be re-run in two wards, polling unit 001 to polling unit 018 because the margin between the first respondent and the petitioner is 2,318 votes as the petitioner got 24,008 votes and the first respondent got 36,302 votes.

“However, the result of the over voting filed in the petition was 9,702 votes for the first respondent and 2,128 for the first petitioner thus showing over voting in the election.

“Hence the need for a re-run in the 22 polling units of Kagarko local government of Kaduna State was delivered as the judgement by the tribunal.”

Speaking with journalists shortly after the judgement, Mr Shadalafiya said the tribunal shunned technicalities and allowed justice to prevail.

Read also: PDP secures two victories at Oyo election tribunal

“Because the truth of the matter was that, there was over-voting and we proved that beyond reasonable doubt because it was well spelt out.

“The margin of the over-voting was about eleven thousand and I benefited with two thousand votes while he benefited with nine thousand.

Advertisement

wits Advert

“And today his 9,000 votes were removed, my 2,000 votes also removed. I was left with over 21,000 while he was left with 16,000 votes.“

He thanked the judiciary for doing the needful in the matter saying: “I give glory to our party and our leader Malam Nasiru El-Rufai who encouraged me to come to tribunal.”

Mr Shadalafiya thanked the people of Kagarko and all his supporters including clergymen who prayed for his success.

He urged them to massively give him their votes during the re-run.

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.