DPR seals 12 filling stations in Sokoto, Kebbi

Related News

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has sealed 12 filling stations in Sokoto and Kebbi states for under dispensing and operating without a valid licence.

Muhammad Makera, the Zonal Operations Controller of DPR in charge of Sokoto and Kebbi states, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Sokoto.

Mr Makera said the erring stations were sealed during an unscheduled inspection by the department’s officials between Tuesday, September 17, and Thursday, September 19.

He said that five filling stations were sealed for under dispensing of petroleum products while the remaining seven were sanctioned for operating without valid licence and non-adherence to required safety precautions.

According to him, the DPR officials visited no fewer than 99 filling stations in Sokoto and Kebbi staes within the period.

Mr Makera expressed dismay that most of the stations’ managers feigned ignorance of the regulations of the Department.

He warned petroleum marketers to desist from such sharp practices, saying severe sanctions awaited offenders.

According to him, fuel stations ought to update their operational licences and regularize their operations promptly to avoid clampdown.

Advertisement

READ ALSO:

He called on consumers to report any suspicious or sharp practice noticed in any fuel station to the department for necessary action.

Mr Makera said that current trend of short-changing customers by filling stations was unacceptable.

According to him, the department’s surveillance team is working to ensure the availability of petrol at the regulated price of N145 per litre

He cautioned marketers against flouting government regulations and customers against panic buying.

(NAN)