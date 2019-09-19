Zamfara govt. probes state Radio, TV stations

Related News

The Permanent Secretary of Zamfara State Ministry of Information, Yakubu Tsafe, says he has set up a committee to investigate financial transactions at the Zamfara Radio and Television stations.

Mr Tsafe made this known in Gusau, the state capital on Thursday when he visited the stations.

“In the civil service system, policies and due process must be respectfully adhered to and any violation will have to be investigated in order to put the records straight.

“I have already set up a committee that will come to this station and verify financial transactions that took place in recent times covering activities of the present management.

“We will reorganise this station but before that, the management will have to give account of the revenue generated from the inception of the present administration.

“This is so that we can return same to the state government coffers,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of the stations, Saidu Maishanu, appealed to the ministry to be releasing funds for running the stations.

Mr Maishanu’s request followed recent directive by Governor Bello Matawalle for the station to start generating revenue and make returns to the government.

(NAN)