PHOTOS: Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural fete holds in Kebbi

Kebbi State over the weekend played host to a four-day Argungu Polo Tournament & Cultural Fete.

The tournament provided a perfect precedent to the much anticipated 2020 edition of the Argungu Fishing Festival which attracts thousands of tourists from across the world.

After a 10-year hiatus, fans of the popular Argungu International Fishing Festival can look forward to the festival taking place in the first quarter of 2020.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Kebbi State on Tourism, Sani Kangiwa, said the fishing festival has not held in a decade due to security challenges.

“Everything is being done not only to bring back the international fishing festival but to raise the stakes to the standard it deserves.”

One of the highpoints of the Polo tournament was the overall win by the Fayrouz-sponsored team.

The team beat five other teams to the Emir of Argungu Cup.

Polo, a premium sport is often played in Lagos and Abuja. However, this time Kebbi residents and visiting tourists got a taste of some great Polo games and could not get enough.

With high profile guests like the Minister of Justice, Governor of Kebbi State, Sultan of Sokoto and Emirs of Gwandu, Argungu, Bade, Keffi and Nassarawa, the tournament attracted personalities from across the country.

The four-day event also featured a mini fishing festival and more packaged cultural activities like a local boxing and wrestling competition between Nigeria and Republic of the Niger.

There was also camel and horse racing, bullfighting, Henna designs by Fayrouz and different cultural dances.

Meanwhile, in a bid to attract foreign investments and foster more positive narrative about Nigeria, arrangements are in place between Argungu and Borough of Manhattan New York City, in a Sister City partnership.

When concluded, it would facilitate cultural and educational exchanges. It will also allow for strategic trade and economic ties between Argungu and New York City with regards to tourism, culture, arts, exhibitions, education, agro and solid mineral business.

