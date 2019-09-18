Katsina govt constructs, rehabilitates 3,342 schools

The Katsina State Government says it constructed, rehabilitated and upgraded 3,342 public schools across the state in four years.

Governor Aminu Masari stated this on Wednesday in Katsina in a chat with journalists.

“The state government accorded the Education Sector high priority as it received the greatest share of the annual budget allocation,’’ he said.
Mr Masari said government had provided classroom furniture for 156,000 students and their teachers.

“The purchase of the furniture is to prevent students from sitting on the floor during lessons.

“Our government has recruited 4,047 permanent teachers in the state primary schools,” he said.

Mr Masari disclosed that government also recruited 5,000 primary school teachers under the state’s S-Power Teachers’ programme.

He maintained that government is ever ready to invest in the promotion of the education sector, saying education is the backbone of development.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the S-Power Scheme was introduced to rejuvenate primary school teaching in the state through the recruitment of 5000 teachers.

(NAN)

