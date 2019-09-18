Flood hinders access to schools in Jigawa

FILE: A flooded neighborhood used to illustrate the story Valentine Franco/BJO/NAN
FILE: A flooded neighborhood used to illustrate the story Valentine Franco/BJO/NAN

A flood caused by days of incessant rain has submerged roads leading to four schools in Auyo Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Ibrahim Dauda, the Education Secretary in the area, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Auyo on Wednesday.

Mr Dauda said the schools included Unik-Babba Junior Secondary School, Unik-Gana Primary School, Afarmo Secondary School and Guyu Primary school.

The official said the situation was compounded by high water level in Kafin-Hausa River flowing into the affected areas.

“The access roads leading to schools in Guyu and Afarmo have been submerged by the flood; you can only access them using a boat.

“But in the case of Unik-Babba and Unik-Gana schools, apart from the inaccessible roads, the buildings have also been submerged, making learning impossible,“ Dauda said.

The official said the situation had also affected the Federal Government Homegrown School Feeding Programme in the area as cooks hired could not supply meals to pupils.

He said the matter had been reported to the local government council for prompt actions.

Advertisement

wits Advert

When contacted, the council chairman, Umar Musa-Kalgwai, said the council has yet to receive the boat it earlier ordered for to commute people in the affected areas.

“Yes, we are aware of this problem; in fact we immediately ordered for a boat and any moment from now, it will arrive.

“My appeal to the people in this area is to exercise patience because we are making effort to ameliorate their suffering.”

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.