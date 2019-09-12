Sharia court sentences teenager to 80 strokes of the cane for smoking marijuana

Court symbol used to illustrate the story.
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

A Shari’a Court l sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old girl, Zainab Abdullahi, to 80 strokes of the cane for smoking marijuana in public.

Delivering judgment, Muhammad Shehu-Adamu, sentenced Ms Abdullahi after she pleaded guilty to the offence.

Mr Shehu-Adamu held that the 80 strokes of cane was a punishment stipulated for people who engaged in taking intoxicants (Hadd) and cannot be reversed.

He urged the Muslim Council of Nigeria to continue with their good work and try to reform the convict in the possible way they can.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Shuaibu, told the court that the police arrested Abdullahi on the road smoking marijuana.

Mr Shuaibu told the court that the convict had been convicted was serving a jail term due to her inability to pay a fine of N7,000, until a religious organisation named Muslim Council of Nigeria paid the fine.

Also speaking in court, Abdulrahman Sadiq, a member of the council commended the court for instilling value and promoting peace in the society praying the court to reduce the punishment for the convict.

(NAN)

