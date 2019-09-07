Police parade 100 suspected criminals in Kano

Related News

The Kano State Police Command on Friday paraded 100 suspects for various alleged offences in the ongoing Puff-Adder operations in the state.

This it said was in an attempt to rid the state of all forms of crime and criminality in 20 days.

The commissioner of police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, made the disclosure while presenting the suspects in Kano.

He said the suspects were arrested for various crimes which included kidnapping, armed robbery, cyber crimes,and forgery among others.

Mr Iliyasu said the suspects were apprehended at different times and locations within the last 20 days.

The commissioner said on August 21, four kidnappers were arrested based on complaint of threat to kidnap through text messages to kidnap one Sani Yahaya and his wife of Gordon Dutse Quarters Kano.

Mr Iliyasu disclosed that 61 (alleged) miscreants (Yandaba) in connection with thuggery activities were arrested.

He said on August 25, Puff-Adder in collaboration with Miyatti Allah representatives of Kano and Kaduna arrested one Sa’idu Abdullahi and four others at Falgore forest involved in armed robbery and kidnapping.

Advertisement

Other arrests

He also noted that on August 15 at about 1:45 p.m, Aminu Ibrahim of Kaduna State was arrested for being in possession of 11 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in company of one Nura Dalhatu.

“On Aug. 22, at about 2:40 a.m police on patrol along Zaria Road arrested one Harrison Ofesi also in possession of motor vehicle and 15 parcels of dried leaves.

Mr Iliyasu said the command also on August 16, based on intelligent report, arrested Hassan Idris and four others for conspiracy, robbery, culpable homicide and receiving stolen property.

“The suspects confessed to have stolen six solar panels and 124 solar batteries and also attacked one Saifullahi Mohammed of Gaida Quarters Kano and robbed him of his tecno phone valued at N50,000 and seven bundles of wrappers.

“Similarly the suspects also stabbed the victim, Mohammed with knife where he was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano where he was confirmed dead, ” he said.

He added that on August 29 at about 2 p.m, two alleged forgery and cyber crime (Yahoo Yahoo) boys who specialised in hacking people’s accounts and ATMs were arrested while on patrol at Gwammaja Quarters Kano.

He said items recovered from them included four computer laptops, three printers, some fake statement of results of Kano Polytechnic, School of Hygiene and some NECO results.

Other items recovered he said were fake drivers licence, tinted permit, Nigeria army ID card, voters cards, Tecno handset, MTN sim card and Zain sim card.

He said 21 different dangerous weapons such as axes, sticks, cutlasses were also recovered from the suspects in addition to 126 bottles of codeine expectorant, large quantity of Indian hemp, suck and die and rubber solution.

Also recovered were six AK 47 riffles with 110 round lives ammunition and a set of camouflage uniform, three locally made pistols with 15 rounds of locally made ammunition, among others.

The commissioner said investigation was ongoing and as soon as it is completed, the suspects would be charged to court. (NAN)