Kano Fire Service saved 106 lives in August, says spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: Fire fighting trucks
The Kano State Fire Service said that it saved 106 lives and goods worth N15 million from 20 fire incidents across the state in August.

The service’s s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Saidu Mohammed, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

Mr Mohammed, however, said that seven lives were lost during the period while properties worth N8 million naira were also destroyed.

He said the service responded to 69 rescue calls and 15 false alarms from residents during the month under review.

Mr Mohammed identified the careless handling of cooking gas, use of inferior electrical materials, use of boiling rings and improper wiring as major causes of fire incidents in the state.

He urged the public to patronise qualified electricians and use quality electrical materials, avoid the abuse of electrical appliances, and stop the storage of petrol in their homes to avert fire outbreaks.

NAN reports that the service saved 16 lives and goods worth N15 million from 32 fire incidents across the state in July.

It, however, said that 11 lives were lost during the period while properties valued at six million naira were also destroyed.

The service also responded to 20 rescue calls and five false alarms from residents then.

(NAN)

