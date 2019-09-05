Flood destroys 3,000 farmlands, 120 houses in Jigawa – Official

One of the flooded compounds
One of the flooded compounds

Flood triggered by incessant rain has destroyed over 3,000 farmlands and about 120 houses at Zugo town in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawam an official has said.

The Information Officer in the area, Sanusi Doro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Guri on Thursday that the incident occurred in the late hours of Tuesday.

He said the flood had also washed away the Una-Zugobia road, hindering movement of people and farm produce to the market.

He called on the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the victims of the flood with food and drugs.

Mr Doro, however, said the local government council had mobilised the youth to erect sand-bag embankment at the bank of the Guri River to prevent more damages.

“The local government responded quickly by mobilising over 150 youths who were given over 1,000 sacks to erect sand-bag embankment at the bank of the river.

“This was necessary to prevent further damage as the people had already lost farm produce including maize, guinea corn, sesame and millet,” the officer said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.