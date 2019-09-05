Xenophobia: Buhari’s actions not enough – Sule Lamido

Related News

The former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, on Thursday, said the actions taken by President Muhammadu Buhari so far on the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa are not enough.

He also asked him to address the nation on steps being taken to curb the carnage.

Nigeria, in the height of the attacks on foreign owned businesses in South Africa, recalled its ambassador, Kabiru Bala, and also pulled out of the World Economic Summit holding in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Nigeria also demanded for compensation for its citizens affected by the violent attacks.

There have been retaliatory attacks on South African business concerns in some cities in Nigeria, with the police arresting over a 100 persons.

Unimpressed

“In situation of extreme national, continental and international tension, beyond the statements of media aides and senior officials, the president is required to make an impromptu and off the cuff comment/reaction through the media (via) television,” Mr Lamido, an ex-presidential aspirant wrote on his verified facebook page.

He added that the president’s advisers “should encourage him to talk so that Nigerians could see and read his countenance and thus inspire the required confidence”.

“We must know where exactly we stand in the world,” Mr Lamido said. “Like it or not, the arrival of (U.S?) President Trump on the world political stage has to some degree changed leadership and diplomacy.”