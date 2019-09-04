Related News

The Kaduna State Government has announced that there are no authorised checkpoints along Kaduna-Abuja, Kaduna-Zaria, and Kaduna BirninGwari highways.

“Citizens are to note that effective immediately, there is no authorised checkpoint on these routes (to and fro) until further notice,” Samuel Aruwan the Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Any person or group of persons observed to be manning checkpoints along these routes at any time must be considered as carrying out illegal operations and must be treated as such.

“Road users are strictly warned NOT to show compliance with any checkpoint on these routes at this time.

“The State Security Council wishes to assure the public that the security agencies are conducting operations to rout the criminals and end the menace of banditry on these highways.

“The public should immediately report any checkpoints sighted to the Security Operation Centre on the following emergency lines: 09034000060

08170189999.

“The Kaduna State Security Council requests continuing vigilance by residents, and warns that any conduct, under whatever guise, that threatens to undermine peace and security in the state will be dealt with decisively, in accordance with the law.”

The highways listed have witnessed various cases of attacks and kidnaps on motorists by armed bandits.