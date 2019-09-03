Protest in Kano after traffic official injured trailer driver

Related News

There is an ongoing protest in Kano city following a attack on a driver by an official of the Kano State traffic agency (Karota)

The incident happened along Ibrahim Taiwo road, by Bello road.

Other trailer drivers in a show of solidarity to their wounded colleague blocked the busy road.

The Karota officials fled the area after protesters started chanting derogatory terms against them.

The police later arrived and took the injured driver to a hospital.

The protesters, led by trailer drivers, were still blocking the post office road as at the time of this report.

Details later…