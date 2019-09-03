Mother of ex-lawmaker kidnapped

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The mother of Yahaya Muhammad, the immediate past special adviser on political affairs to Governor Mohammad Badaru of Jigawa State, has been kidnapped.

The police identified the victim as Ladi Hamza, 75-year-old.

Mr Muhammad was also a former lawmaker in the Jigawa State House of Assembly. He represented Sule Tankarkar constituency.

The Jigawa police commissioner, Bala Senchi, confirmed the kidnap to journalists on Tuesday.

He said she was kidnapped on Monday at her residence in Danladin Gumel, Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Senchi said the police are making efforts to free the victim.

A relative of the victim who asked not to be named told PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers have contacted the family requesting for N50 million ransom.

Kidnapping for ransom has become a menace in Jigawa and many other states across Nigeria.

