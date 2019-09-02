NEMA distributes farm inputs to 9,000 Jigawa flood victims – Official

Jigawa on map
Jigawa on map

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has provided farm inputs for 9,000 victims of the 2018 flood in Kirikasamma Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The Information Officer in the area, Sanusi Doro, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kirikasamma on Monday.

He said NEMA’s officer-in-charge of the distribution, Olanrewaju Kazir, had stated that the exercise was ongoing in areas hit by floods in the state.

“Each of the victims, who are predominantly farmers had received 40 kg bag of rice/sesame; a sprayer, one bottle of pesticide and one bottle of herbicide.

“The officer also assured the victims that nine bags of fertilizer would later be given to each of them, if they showed evidence of putting the inputs to use,” Mr Doro said.

He said Mr Kazir had cautioned the beneficiaries against selling the inputs, saying doing that would jeopardise the government’s efforts in job creation and food security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2018 flood had killed 21 persons and ravaged over 200 communities across the state.

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.