NEMA distributes farm inputs to 9,000 Jigawa flood victims – Official

Related News

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has provided farm inputs for 9,000 victims of the 2018 flood in Kirikasamma Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The Information Officer in the area, Sanusi Doro, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kirikasamma on Monday.

He said NEMA’s officer-in-charge of the distribution, Olanrewaju Kazir, had stated that the exercise was ongoing in areas hit by floods in the state.

“Each of the victims, who are predominantly farmers had received 40 kg bag of rice/sesame; a sprayer, one bottle of pesticide and one bottle of herbicide.

“The officer also assured the victims that nine bags of fertilizer would later be given to each of them, if they showed evidence of putting the inputs to use,” Mr Doro said.

He said Mr Kazir had cautioned the beneficiaries against selling the inputs, saying doing that would jeopardise the government’s efforts in job creation and food security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2018 flood had killed 21 persons and ravaged over 200 communities across the state.

(NAN)