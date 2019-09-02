I challenge anyone to expose me – Ex-Zamfara governor, Yari

Gov Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State State House Correspondents after meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (3/12/2018) 06258/3/12/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN
Gov Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State State House Correspondents after meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (3/12/2018) 06258/3/12/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN

The immediate past governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, has said that anyone with any corruption issue against him should come forward with it.

Mr Yari gave the challenge on Sunday at his home in Talata Mafara when he received leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“I challenge anyone who says I personalized government property or funds within and outside the country while as governor to come forward and expose me.

“As a governor, my business was to spend money which is what I did, but that was in line with the development of the state and for the benefit of the good people of the state.

“We as true believers know that any action that comes for or against us is from Allah and those who think they can neutralize, break or bring us down cannot succeed.

“When we first won elections in 2011, we had no government at either federal, state or local government levels and we consolidated this with our second term in office, so l know that hope cannot be lost now that we have government at the centre, at the local government and at the wards levels.

“I prayed to Allah in 2011 not to support me if my administration will not benefit my people, having served two successful terms means that Allah has been with us that is why l want to assure you that we shall come out stronger than before,” Yari maintained.

Many speakers at the event reassured the former governor and now APC chieftain of their continuous loyalty.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ex-governor returned to the state on Saturday after performing this year’s Hajj.

He was received at the Sokoto International Airport and escorted to Talata Mafara by a large crowd of party loyalists, local government council chairmen, APC leaders, including the state Chairman, Lawal Liman, and many admirers.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.