Sokoto joins Osun, Kano to declare Monday public holiday

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared Monday, September 2, 2019, as public holiday to mark the beginning of Islamic New Year 1441.

A statement issued by Abubakar Shekara, a Permanent Secretary with the state government on Sunday, said: “the holiday is to allow Muslim faithfuls to celebrate the commencement of the new year.”

Mr Tambuwal enjoined the people of the state to use the opportunity to pray for peace and the security of the state as well as Nigeria at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, had declared Saturday, September 1, 2019, as the first day of Muharram, the first Islamic lunar month 1441.

The Islamic calendar is counted after the Hijrah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Makkah to Madina.

The Osun and Kano governments had earlier declared Monday as work-free, to mark the new Islamic year 1441 After Hijra (AH). (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.