Sokoto joins Osun, Kano to declare Monday public holiday

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared Monday, September 2, 2019, as public holiday to mark the beginning of Islamic New Year 1441.

A statement issued by Abubakar Shekara, a Permanent Secretary with the state government on Sunday, said: “the holiday is to allow Muslim faithfuls to celebrate the commencement of the new year.”

Mr Tambuwal enjoined the people of the state to use the opportunity to pray for peace and the security of the state as well as Nigeria at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, had declared Saturday, September 1, 2019, as the first day of Muharram, the first Islamic lunar month 1441.

The Islamic calendar is counted after the Hijrah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Makkah to Madina.

The Osun and Kano governments had earlier declared Monday as work-free, to mark the new Islamic year 1441 After Hijra (AH). (NAN)