Zamfara bandits surrender weapons, military uniform – Police

Some repentant armed bandits in Zamfara, on Friday, handed over sophisticated rifles, ammunition and military uniform after denouncing crime, the police have said.

The Zamfara State police spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, said the development was part of an ongoing effort to ensure peace and reconciliation, an initiative of the state government being led by the Zamfara State police commissioner, Usman Nagogo.

He said following the trust and confidence built by the committee, bandits are now fighting other bandits who are not ready to accept the peace process and have become vigilantes for security agencies at the forest.

He said the peace initiative was a success.

Mr Shehu explained that Mr Nagogo and his team have ensured that the peace process did not stop at releasing captives but all arms, ammunition and other offensive weapons are surrendered by the bandits and other militia groups.

He said the police boss displayed the surrendered arms to Governor Bello Matawalle at the Government House, Gusau. He also assured the governor that the disarmament phase of the peace process has just started, and more arms and ammunition from bandits and other militia groups are going to be surrendered.

He thanked the governor for being an indefatigable leader which assisted the security operatives in the discharge of their duties and promised to work tirelessly to ensure the people of Zamfara State always sleep with their eyes closed.

“During the event, Governor Matawalle commended the security chiefs in the state for standing by his government’s policies and programmes especially the ongoing peace process and he pledges to do all what it takes to ensure peace and stability in the state.

“The caliber of arms and ammunition surrendered by the repentant bandits included: One LMG Military rifle; One Ak 47 rifle; Two LAR rifle; Ten rounds of live ammunition and Military camouflage uniform,” the police spokesperson said.

