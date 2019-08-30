Kaduna lawmaker kidnapped, freed after ransom payment – Family

Related News

A Kaduna lawmaker was kidnapped on Friday afternoon but freed hours later after the payment of ransom, family members told PREMIUM TIMES.

The police confirmed the kidnap but were yet to speak on the release of Ibrahim Dabo as at the time of this report.

Mr Dabo represents Zaria constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

He was kidnapped while returning to Kaduna from Zaria after visiting his constituents on Friday afternoon.

He was Kidnapped at Farakwai area, about 35 Kilometres from Kaduna town.

Confirming the kidnap, the Kaduna police spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, said the police had commenced an investigation to free the lawmaker.

“On 30/08/19 at about 0030hrs, the Command received information through DPO Mararraban Jos that a Toyota Camry with Reg No ZAR 972 TL was found parked without occupants at a point near Farakwai Village along Kad -Zaria Expressway.

“Patrol Teams were immediately dispatched to the area and recovered the vehicle to the station. Upon search, an ID Card bearing Hon Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly Representing Zaria Constituency was found.

“A contact was made and it was confirmed that he was the person involved in the incident.

“Teams of conventional Police, PMF personnel, SARS and Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Command are currently combing the bush for possible rescue of the victim and arresting the criminals,” the police said.

The Release

A family member, Abdullahi Maikano, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES in Kaduna on Friday said Mr Dabo was freed by the kidnappers on Friday evening.

“He was abducted at about 12 noon on Friday on his way to Kaduna. We are all traumatised here,” he said.

Another family source said the kidnappers contacted the family and a huge ransom was paid before they secured the lawmaker’s release.

The abduction of the lawmaker came barely four days after the kidnap of three final year law students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and three others, on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The ABU students have since been reunited with their families after a ransom of N5.5 million was paid.