Police rescue 10 women abducted in Katsina – Official

The police in Katsina State have announced the rescue 10 out the 15 women kidnapped by bandits in the early hours of Tuesday in Wurma village, Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer, Anas Gezawa, on Wednesday in Katsina, said: ”gunmen invaded Wurma village in Kurfi local government and abducted 15 women including the village head’s daughter and his in-law”.

Mr Gezawa said the bandits also carted away an unspecified number of cattle from the community.

“The police team rescued 10 out of the 15 abducted women. They have since been reunited with their families.

”Efforts are being intensified to rescue the other victims and possibly arrest the culprits,” Mr Gezawa stated.

(NAN)