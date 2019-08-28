DPR intensifies surveillance on fuel stations in Sokoto, Kebbi states

File photo of DPR Officials sealing a filling station
File photo of DPR Officials sealing a filling station

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has commenced surveillance to ensure that fuel station operators complied with standards and regulations towards ensuring that consumers get their money’s worth.

DPR Operations Controller in charge of Sokoto Field Office, Muhammad Makera, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Wednesday that the department had intensified routine inspections in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Mr Makera said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that stations operated with valid licence, complied with safety regulations, including proper fuel dispensing in accordance with government-stipulated control.

He said that during a routine inspection he led on Tuesday, some fuel dispensing machines were discovered to be shortchanging customers by selling above the stipulated prices displayed in the stations.

He said out of 11 fuel stations visited, three were sealed in Sokoto for under dispensing of premium motor spirit (PMS) and operating without safety compliance.

“Three stations were sanctioned for irregular or under dispensing of petroleum products below the displayed rates.

“The department conducts inspections at filling stations for proper operations with valid license; and adherence to safety rules,’’ Mr Makera said.

Mr Makera added that the exercise would continue across the states and called on consumers to report any suspicious sharp practice by any fuel station to the department for necessary sanctions to protect consumers’ interest.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

He warned petroleum marketers to desist from such sharp practices, saying severe weight of the law awaited offenders.

The Officer explained that for each sealed fuel dispensing machine, the station would pay N100, 000 as fine before it would be allowed to continue operations.

Makera expressed dismay that most of the stations feigned ignorance of the Department’s regulations.

The Official said though most fuel stations were previously sanctioned for selling above the control price and diversion of products; the current trend of shortchanging customers was unacceptable.

While advising the public against panic buying, he said DPR’s surveillance teams were working assiduously to ensure adequate availability of fuel at regulated price of between N140 and N145 per litre.

Mr Makera also advised the public to refrain from the use of mobile phones and smoking cigarettes around filling stations for safety reasons.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.