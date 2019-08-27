Court in Kaduna remands four men for allegedly kidnapping teenage girl

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kaduna, on Tuesday, ordered that four men who allegedly abducted a teenage girl be remanded in prison pending legal advice.

The police charged Mohammed Musa, 25 ; Suleiman Umar, 27, Sunajo Ibrahim, 26 and Yunusa Ja’eh, 25, with two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The Chief Magistrate, Musa Lawal, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered the police to send the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Mr Lawal adjourned the case until September 9 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Yusuf Inuwa, told the court that the case was transferred by the Director State Security Kaduna, to the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State, on August 16.

According to him, the defendants and two other persons at large, kidnapped a teenager from Ugwan Uku in Kano State to Kaduna State in November 2018.

Mr Inuwa said during investigation the Musa (first suspect) was arrested and he revealed the whereabouts of the other defendants, who were later arrested.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 247 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

