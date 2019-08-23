Zamfara APC tells members not to comment on Yari’s corruption investigation

Zamfara State ex-Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari. [Photo credit: Daily Post]
The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday told its members not to comment on the ongoing investigation of ex-Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari by the EFCC and ICPC.

The state party chairman, Lawal Liman, said the decision was to allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to conclude their investigations without interference.

Mr Liman who received APC executives from the 14 local government areas of the state at the party secretariat in Gusau, said nobody has the right to interfere with the investigation as both EFCC and ICPC were carrying out their lawful duties.

“You know, one of the manifestos of our great party, the APC and major area given priority by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is fight against corruption.

“The former governor, Yari is a law abiding citizen, he is not above the law, therefore he can be investigated as any Nigerian.

“Nobody has the right to say anything over the investigation until it is over by the relevant authorities.

“I am therefore appealing to our members to remain calm and always be law abiding,” Mr Liman stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the visit, the APC executives from 14 local government areas of the state reiterated their solidarity and loyalty to the party.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission early this month raided Mr Yari’s home. He has not been charged yet for any offences.

