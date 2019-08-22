Sokoto lawmaker kidnapped – Police

Sokoto state on map
The police in Sokoto State have confirmed the abduction of Aminu Bodai, a member of the state House of Assembly, by gunmen in Bodai village of Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Thursday.

Mr Bodai is a member of the All Progressives Congress representing Dange/Shuni state constituency.

Mr Sadiq said that the state command received the information from the Divisional Police Officer of the area.

He said that the gunmen in the early hour of Thursday went to the resident of the lawmaker and abducted him.

The spokesman said that on receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, directed a re-enforcement to the division to track the abductors.

He said that policemen were currently carrying out full surveillance of the forest surrounding the village of Bodai and neighbouring communities.

Mr Sadiq assured that the police are working closely with other security agencies to maintain a peaceful and secure environment in the state.

He called on the public to continue to support the security agencies by providing useful information about strange activities in their areas of residence.

(NAN)

