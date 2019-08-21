Tribunal dismisses Shehu Sani’s petition

Related News

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Kaduna on Wednesday dismissed the petition of a former senator, Shehu Sani, of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) for lack of merit.

Shehu Sani had approached the Tribunal asking it to nullify the election of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as senator of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Uba Sani, a former Political Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, won the February 16 election with 355,242 votes.

His closest contestant, Lawal Adamu of the PDP, scored 195,497 votes while Shehu Sani was a distant third with 70,613 votes.

The chairman of the three-member Tribunal, A. H. Suleiman, in a judgment that lasted two hours, said Mr Sani’s petition had no substance and lacked merit.

He said that the petitioner had failed to present convincing evidence to warrant the nullification of the election.

The lead counsel to Uba Sani, Frank Igbe, hailed the tribunal for a fair judgment.

He thanked all those that contributed to the success of the case and urged those not satisfied with the ruling to proceed to the Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, counsel to Shehu Sani who were present at the court declined to comment on the verdict.

However, his lead counsel, Morris Odeh, who was away in Benue, told a NAN correspondent on phone that he would only comment after consulting with his client and other colleagues who were in court.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has fixed August 24 for ruling on the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Lawal Adamu, who are also challenging the election of Uba Sani.

In another development, the tribunal has fixed August 26, to rule on the petition of Mr Barnabas Bantex, former deputy governor of Kaduna State.

Mr Bantex, who contested for Senate under APC to represent Kaduna South Senatorial district, is challenging the re-election of Danjuma Lah of the PDP in the February 16 polls.

(NAN)