Police rescue kidnapped three-year-old

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The Police in Kebbi have rescued a three-year-old girl, Saudatu Haruna, from the hands of some female kidnappers.

The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Danjuma told journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday that the little girl was abducted since June 28 in Jega local government area of the state.

Mr Danjuma said that two women had been arrested while their accomplices were being tracked.

He gave the names of the suspects arrested as Asiya Abdullahi, 25, and Atika Atiku, 35, both residents of Naima area of Jega.

The suspects were said to have taken the girl from her parent’s house also located in Naima area of Jega.

”When we got the report, the command mobilized Puff Adder personnel and succeeded in rescuing the three-year-old victim from the hands of the kidnappers.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and they will soon be charged to court,’’ he said.

Mr Danjuma said the command appreciated members of the public for providing useful information to the police for the fight against hoodlums, which helped in keeping the crime wave in the state low.

The commissioner noted that most heinous crimes like kidnapping, armed robbery, homicide, rape and cattle rustling have reduced drastically in the state.

“This command will not relent in our fight against crime and criminality,’’ he said. (NAN)

