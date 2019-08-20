Kano to convert five forests to herdsmen settlements

Related News

Kano State Government says it is planning to convert five forests to grazing reserves for herdsmen in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State announced this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

Mr Ganduje said his administration had inaugurated a technical committee on farm settlements for herdsmen in the state.

He said further that the proposed settlement would assist in boosting socio-economic ventures in the state.

He noted that the settlement was also to discourage the movement of herders from north to south to address herders/farmers crisis.

“We will provide social amenities such as hospital, veterinary clinic, market, security post and schools, so that herdsmen will enjoy facilities just like other Nigerians,” Mr Ganduje said.

According to him, herders settlement should not be a national issue, it should be state issue because they live and flourish in every state.

Advertisement

He said his administration would redouble efforts to ensure that farmers enjoy more intervention programmes and projects to boost agriculture in the state.

(NAN)