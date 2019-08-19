Drama in court as complainant stands surety for defendant

A mild drama ensued in court as a former district head of Narayi, Kaduna, Ibrahim Hamza, who accused a teacher, Muhammad Khalid, of threatening his life, stood as surety for him in a Sharia Court.

NAN reports that Mr Hamza, 65, who lives at Hayin Malam Bello, Kaduna, had dragged Mr Khalid to court, alleging that he threatened to kill him and also defamed him.

Mr Hamza told the court that the defendant also dragged his son, who is a minor, to a vigilante group, where he was beaten for stealing a cell phone.

The judge, Murtala Nasir, admitted the defendant to bail, after Mr Hamza, begged for him.

The judge adjourned the case until August 26 and ordered the defendant to produce members of the vigilante group for further hearing.

The defendant, who is an Islamic teacher, however, denied the allegations.

(NAN)

