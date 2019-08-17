Gov. Matawalle appoints new head of service

Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle
Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle [Photo: Punch Newspapers]

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has appointed Kabiru Balarabe as the new head of service for the state’s civil service.

Until his appointment, Mr Balarabe was the permanent secretary, Government House.

A statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the director-general of press affairs to the governor on Saturday, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

The appointment followed the retirement of Mujtaba Isa, the former head of service.

Mr Matawalle charged the new head of service to live up to the administration’s expectations by restructuring the service in the state and making it a role model.

Born in March, 1966, Mr Balarabe, a graduate of the University of Sokoto, joined the civil service as a research officer in the old Sokoto Military Administrator’s office in August, 1991.

He served in various capacities including as private secretary to former President Shehu Shagari between 1993 and 1996.

Mr Balarabe was also a principal private secretary to the Zamfara State first civilian governor, Ahmed Sani, and a former local government sole administrator of the old Kasuwar Daji Local Government. (NAN)

