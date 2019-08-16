Police parade 216 suspected criminals in Kano

Related News

Kano State Police Command has arrested 216 suspected criminals, allegedly involved in robbery, kidnapping, car snatching, currency counterfeiting and drug dealings.

The Police Commissioner in Kano, Iliyasu Ahmed, who paraded the suspects on Friday, said the suspects were arrested within the Sallah period.

The commissioner said the arrest was made mostly by personnel of Operation Puff Adder.

Mr Ahmed said nine of the suspects were arrested over armed robbery and 16 for kidnapping.

He said that two kidnapped victims were rescued by the police.

The commissioner added that 34 thugs locally known as ‘Yandaba’, were also arrested in various locations with dangerous weapons during the Sallah period.

According to him, 51 other suspects were arrested at different criminal hideouts where large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp and other intoxicating substances were recovered.

“This is in addition to tracking one suspect at his hideout in Warawa Local Government Area after allegedly stabbing one other person to death,” he said.

He added that the command had also swooped on five suspected fraudsters and high profile scammers on land matters and that N400,000 and four motor vehicles were recovered from them.

According to Mr Ahmed, another five suspects were also arrested for counterfeiting local and foreign currencies.

He however stated that operation Puff Adder which was recording tremendous success would be sustained throughout the state, until all non-repentant criminals were arrested and brought to justice.

The commissioner commended law abiding members of the general public for their cooperation during the just concluded Sallah festivities which ended peacefully.

(NAN)