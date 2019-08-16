El-Rufai attends Sallah Durbar, gets new title

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday attended the annual Sallah Durbar in Lere town.

Mr El-Rufai, who arrived Lere at 2:00 p.m., went straight to the palace of Sarkin Lere, Abubakar Muhammed II, who was waiting for him at the entrance of the palace. They both attended the Juma’at prayers at Lere Juma’at mosque.

Immediately after the prayers, traditional and royal drummers stormed the arena where festivities began.

Subsequently, a mini durbar was observed during which Mr El-Rufai was turbaned as the new Dan-Dakan Lere. The title means the ‘Insider’ of Lere.

In his speech, the governor thanked Lere emirate for honouring him with the title.

Read also: Kaduna govt. begins recruitment into public service

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“Lere has always been a home for me as a person and throughout my political voyage in Kaduna. The people of Lere are hospitable and Kaduna State government will continue to pay attention to the needs of the people of Lere local government.

The Sarkin Lere commended the governor for honouring the invitation.

“We thank you much for honouring this invitation and we pray that you have a good trip back home,” he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.