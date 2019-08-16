El-Rufai attends Sallah Durbar, gets new title

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday attended the annual Sallah Durbar in Lere town.

Mr El-Rufai, who arrived Lere at 2:00 p.m., went straight to the palace of Sarkin Lere, Abubakar Muhammed II, who was waiting for him at the entrance of the palace. They both attended the Juma’at prayers at Lere Juma’at mosque.

Immediately after the prayers, traditional and royal drummers stormed the arena where festivities began.

Subsequently, a mini durbar was observed during which Mr El-Rufai was turbaned as the new Dan-Dakan Lere. The title means the ‘Insider’ of Lere.

In his speech, the governor thanked Lere emirate for honouring him with the title.

Read also:

Advertisement

“Lere has always been a home for me as a person and throughout my political voyage in Kaduna. The people of Lere are hospitable and Kaduna State government will continue to pay attention to the needs of the people of Lere local government.

The Sarkin Lere commended the governor for honouring the invitation.

“We thank you much for honouring this invitation and we pray that you have a good trip back home,” he said.