Construction of N3.9 bn shopping mall begins in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of a new shopping mall being constructed at the cost of N3.9 billion in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Amsalco Galaxy Mall is being constructed at the Murtala Muhammed Square in the heart of Kaduna city, through a public-private partnership.

Mr El-Rufai said the project was part of the state Urban Renewal programme targeted at providing modern infrastructure in the state capital to boost economic development.

He said: “The dream of a Galaxy Mall was once aborted, but we have revived it with a new investment structure and partners. Let every one, therefore, do their duty so that it can become a viable and living reality.”

The governor commended the Kaduna Markets Development and Management Agency for creatively discharging its responsibility under the state’s Urban Renewal Programme.

“They have structured this N3.9 billion project as a Public-Private Partnership between the Kaduna State Government, Amsalco, a private firm and the United Bank for Africa.

“I have no doubt that this structure will deliver the mall within the envisaged 18 months.”

According to him, the mall will be built on four hectares of land and will have 7,491 square metres of lettable space.

“Upon completion, the mall will have space for one major anchor tenant, three cinemas, six restaurants, 48-line shops and over 360 car parking bays,” he said

The governor observed that having a decent mall within a city is a quality of life issue, giving people more options for shopping and relaxation.

“But a mall also expands economic opportunities for farmers, suppliers, sellers and the workers that will be recruited to build it and to run the facilities therein,” he added.

The governor explained that the mall will be constructed by CCECC Nigeria Limited, which is also partnering the government’s Urban Renewal Programme, which includes the dualisation of WAFF Road, the main access road to the mall.

On his part, CCECC Executive Director, Liao Jian Feng, said that the company will deliver the project on time.

The Managing Director, Kaduna Markets company, Hafiz Bayero, said the Amsalco Galaxy Mall was the second major project started this year by the company to boost economic activities in the state. (NAN)

