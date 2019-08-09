Kaduna-Abuja road reopens after hours of gridlock

Kaduna-Abuja highway
Kaduna-Abuja highway

The Kaduna-Abuja highway is now open for travellers who were held in a gridlock from the early hours of Friday.

The road was locked down for more than six hours with thousands of travellers stranded.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement Friday evening said the road had been cleared for travellers to continue with their journey.

Tanker drivers barricaded the road after a police officer shot a driver for allegedly refusing to give a bribe.

Mr Aruwan said the state government commiserated with the family of the deceased driver and has directed the police to thoroughly investigate the incident.

“In the early hours of today, a group of drivers blocked the Kaduna-Abuja Road to protest the killing of their colleague by a policeman,” he said.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“However, grief and a sense of loss do not justify imposing such pains on other citizens as the protesting drivers have done by blocking a very busy public highway. They have left many people stranded for several hours and caused considerable distress.

“The Kaduna State Government apologises to road users for the inconveniences caused by the hours-long blockade.

Read also: FAAN suspends official who allegedly stole at Yola Airport

“The road has since been opened and the protesting drivers cleared. However, the standstill created by the blockage has resulted in a gridlock that will take hours to clear. The queue of stranded vehicles stretches for several kilometres.

“Therefore, the state government appeals to all persons travelling on the Kaduna-Abuja highway to patiently cooperate with efforts to clear the gridlock,” the commissioner said in the statement.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.