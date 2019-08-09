Sallah: NSCDC to deploy 3,000 personnel in Kaduna

NSCDC officials
NSCDC officials used to illustrate the story [Photo Credit: NAN]

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna Command, on Friday, said it would deploy 3,000 personnel during the Ed-El-Kabir celebrations to protect critical national assets across the state.

The NSCDC Commandant, Babangida Dutsinma. made the disclosure in a press statement issued in Kaduna through the command Public Relations Officer, Orndiir Terzungwe.

Mr Dustinma said the command was determined to ensure hitch free celebrations and warned individuals who indulge in crimes to stay clear of the state or face the wrath of law.

“The command will do everything legally possible to apprehend and sanction anyone found culpable,” he added.

He stressed that all officers and men of the command had been properly briefed on how to carryout operations in order to identify and arrest suspected persons during the festivities.

“Routine surveillance will be effectively carried out by over 3,000 personnel of the corps in all suspected black spots across the state to rid them of criminals.”

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

He explained that regular foot and vehicular patrols would be conducted before, during and after the Eid celebrations.

Read also: Kaduna govt. begins recruitment into public service

Mr Dutsinma called for inter-agency collaboration and more support from the general public to make the state safer for all.

He stressed that parents should monitor movements of their children properly to prevent them from being victims of those with criminal tendencies.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.