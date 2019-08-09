Sallah: NSCDC to deploy 3,000 personnel in Kaduna

Related News

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna Command, on Friday, said it would deploy 3,000 personnel during the Ed-El-Kabir celebrations to protect critical national assets across the state.

The NSCDC Commandant, Babangida Dutsinma. made the disclosure in a press statement issued in Kaduna through the command Public Relations Officer, Orndiir Terzungwe.

Mr Dustinma said the command was determined to ensure hitch free celebrations and warned individuals who indulge in crimes to stay clear of the state or face the wrath of law.

“The command will do everything legally possible to apprehend and sanction anyone found culpable,” he added.

He stressed that all officers and men of the command had been properly briefed on how to carryout operations in order to identify and arrest suspected persons during the festivities.

“Routine surveillance will be effectively carried out by over 3,000 personnel of the corps in all suspected black spots across the state to rid them of criminals.”

Advertisement

He explained that regular foot and vehicular patrols would be conducted before, during and after the Eid celebrations.

Read also:

Mr Dutsinma called for inter-agency collaboration and more support from the general public to make the state safer for all.

He stressed that parents should monitor movements of their children properly to prevent them from being victims of those with criminal tendencies.

(NAN)