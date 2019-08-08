El-Rufai appoints heads for 15 Kaduna agencies (FULL LIST)

Nasir El-Eufai [Photo Credit: The Whistler]
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Eufai [Photo Credit: The Whistler]

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointments or reappointments of heads of 15 agencies of the Kaduna State Government.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House disclosed that three new persons have been elevated to head agencies, while one person moves to a different agency.

Joseph Maigari, a consultant psychiatrist with the Kaduna State University, becomes the new head of the Kaduna State Bureau of Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA).

Ismail Umaru Dikko, formerly a Special Assistant to the Governor, is the new GM of the Kaduna State Urban Planning & Development Agency (KASUPDA). He replaces Fausat Ibironke who has been appointed as Commissioner, Ministry of Housing & Urban Development. Hadiza Hamza, a General Manager in KADIPA, is appointed Managing Director of the Kaduna State Development and Property Company (KSDPC).

Isah Baka moves from (KADBUSA) to the Kaduna State Aids Control Agency (KADSACA). All the other officials are reappointed to their previous roles.

The persons appointed to head the 15 state government agencies are as follows:

1. Dr. Baka Isah, Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Aids Control Agency

2. Dr. Joseph Maigari, Director-General, Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment

3. Ibrahim Ismaila Ahmed, Managing Director, Kaduna State Media Corporation

4. Basheer Bature, Statistician-General, Kaduna State Bureau of Statistics

5. Bashir Muhammad, Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms

6. Engr. Lawal Magaji, Managing Director, Kaduna State Roads Agency

7. Aisha Saidu Bala, Director-General, Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority

8. Ismail Umaru Dikko, General Manager, KASUPDA

9. Dominic Bincike Dogo, General Manager, Community & Social Development Agency

10. Dr. Muhammad Nura Sani, MD, Kaduna Mining Development Company

11. Umar Waziri, MD, Kaduna Investment and Finance Company

12. Hadiza Hamza, MD, Kaduna State Development and Property Company

13. Mohammed Dayyabu Paki, DG, Kaduna Facilities Management Agency

14. Kabir Goma, ES, Kaduna Industrialization and Micro-Credit Management Board

15. Lawal Jibrin, General Manager, Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency.

