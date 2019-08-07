El-Rufa’i sets up judicial commission on Southern Kaduna crisis

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, on Wednesday, inaugurated a 12-member Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the incessant communal crises in Kajuru, Kachia and Chikun Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission was given three months to unveil perpetrators of the crises, causes and solutions to guard against future occurrence.

The commission is expected to focus its investigation from 2017 to date, identify the immediate and remote causes, individuals, traditional and religious institutions and associations that might have contributed to the build-up of the disturbances and recommend further action.

It was also mandated establish the extent of loss of lives and property and other forms of damages, as well as recommend actions to be taken against perpetrators.

Justice Isa Aliyu of Kaduna State High Court will head the Commission of inquiry, with Edward Andow as Secretary.

Members include a retired air vice marshal, Abdullahi Shehu; B. C Osuji; Umar Shehu, a retired assistant inspector general of police; a former Head of Service in the state, Hannatu Ugah; a retired rear admiral, Ferguson Bobai.

Others are a retired permanent secretary, Auwal Aliyu-Damau; a Director at Interfaith Mediation Centre Kaduna, Mohammed Sani-Isa; a senior Pastor with ECWA Church, Rev. Yusuf Biniyat; and an associate of the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, Salim Umar-Umar.

The Director of Citizens Rights in the state ministry of justice, MI Aliyu, will serve as counsel to the commission.

(NAN)

