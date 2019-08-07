Police arrest 79 suspected criminals, recover 439 cattle in Kaduna

Related News

The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested no fewer than 79 suspected criminals and recovered 439 cattle in the state within the month of July.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Janga, made the disclosure at a press briefing at Rijana, Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

“The gallant determination of our crack operatives such as SARS, AKU, IRT, and other units have again recorded some successes with the apprehension of 79 suspects for various crimes.”

Mr Janga said the suspects were arrested over criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, shop breaking and theft, impersonation as well as receipt of stolen property.

“Pursuant to our collective resolve, high sense of commitment and relentless determination, the Command has sustained a serious manhunt on bandits and other perpetrators of crime within the State with a view to arresting and bringing them to book.

“I am also glad to inform the general public that we are currently reviewing our structural deployment along Kaduna-Abuja Road, Kaduna-Zaria Road and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road with a view to make the highways safer for commuters while the efforts to rid the Command of banditry and other violent crimes continue.” he said.

Mr Janja disclosed that 23 guns, three vehicles, a motorcycle and eight donkeys were recovered during the operation.

He listed the items recovered to include nine AK 47 rifle, one unserviceable LAR rifle, eleven locally made rifles and pistols, one Pump Action, three Dane guns, 954 rounds of live ammunition of different calibre and 24 live cartridges, as well as one knife and one hacksaw.

Others were the sum of N30,000, two handsets, one face mask, two pair of canvass, four and half bundles of brocade and eleven caps.

Also recovered by the police were one black KIA Serato car with Reg. No. TT 547 AA, an ash Toyota Corolla car registered GWA 872 FM, an unregistered ash colour Mercedes Benz C350 and a tricycle registered MKA 248 WY.

The rest of the items were 439 cattle, 18 sheep, eight

donkeys, six motorcycles, eight Plasma TV, one HP Laptop, one Tiger generator and four cutlasses.

Mr Janga commended the gallantry, determination and professionalism of the policemen involved in the operations, including those who handled the IMN members protest.

“I am calling on the good people of Kaduna State to feel free and go about their normal businesses as the command has appreciably reduced the rate of crime within the state,” the police commissioner said.

Mr Janga however canvassed for more support to the police by citizens, especially in providing useful information for effective policing.

“I remain grateful to the media for being our window and supportive in the fight against criminality in the state,” he added.

(NAN)