NBC grants broadcast licence to Bayero University

The National Broadcasting Commission has granted a Direct Satellite Broadcast (DSB) licence to Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

The Director-General of NBC, Ishaq Kawu, on Tuesday, said the licence will allow the university to set up its own television station and train students in television broadcasting.

“The Commission has a tremendous partnership with the University in the area of broadcast journalism,” a statement on the commission’s Facebook page quoted Mr Kawu as saying.

Mr Kawu revealed this when he received the management of the university In his office.

The university has a community radio station which is presently serving the institution and its environ.

In his response, the vice-chancellor of the university, Muhammad Bello, expressed his appreciation to Mr Kawu and the management of NBC for the TV licence.

He promised that the institution will use the licence properly “in accordance with the laid down rules of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code for the good and betterment of the broadcasting industry as well as the development of Nigeria.”

Mr Bello said the TV licence could not have come at a better time, given the unbundling of Mass Communication in the institution.

He said the licence will be used for the training of students in investigative journalism and broadcasting and it will also afford the students the opportunity to practise.

On the vice-chancellor’s delegation during the visit were the university’s registrar, Binta Mohammed, and the Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies, Umar Pate.

