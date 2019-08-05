School feeding: FG provides bowls, spoons to 13,482 pupils in Jigawa

Related News

The federal government on Monday provided aluminum bowls and spoons for use by 13,482 primary school pupils in Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa under the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Social Investment Programmes Co-ordinator in the area, Shehu Baba, presented the items to 149 cooks in Birniwa.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Baba said the items would be in the custody of the cooks for convenience and proper maintenance.

Read also:

According to him, the programme is being implemented in 106 primary schools in the area.

Mr Baba said the federal government provided the items as part of efforts at ensuring that pupils were served food under hygienic condition.

The co-ordinator urged headmasters to report to him, any cook found serving food to pupils in dirty bowls, for necessary action.

In his remarks, the Council Acting Chairman, Umar Baffa, thanked the federal government for providing free meals to the pupils, noting that the gesture had increased school enrolment in the area.

He also urged the headmasters to ensure that pupils did not leave the school premises with the bowls and spoons.

(NAN)