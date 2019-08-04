El-Zakzaky’s Trial: Kaduna govt assures citizens of security, free movement

El-Zakzaky
El-Zakzaky. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

Ahead of Monday’s ruling on Ibrahim El-Zakzaky’s application for medical leave by a Kaduna High Court, the Kaduna State Government has assured citizens of security and free movement.

This was contained in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

According to the statement, appropriate security arrangements had been made to protect citizens and uphold law and order across the city.

It urged residents to go about their lawful businesses as their freedom of movement is guaranteed.

The statement further stated that residents should ignore the scaremongering by certain interests making the round of possible breakdown of law and order in the city.

“Therefore, citizens should go about their legitimate business and conduct their lawful activities without any hindrance.”

The statement provided phone numbers to be called in case of any problem.

The numbers are 09034000060 and 08170189999.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.