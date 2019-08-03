Flood alert: Kaduna govt warns residents over imminent flood

Benin Flood
A flooded street used to illustrate the story

The Kaduna State Ministry of Environment has called on residents living close to river Kaduna and other flood-prone areas to temporarily relocate to safer areas.

Ibrahim Husseini, the Commissioner for Environment, made the call in Kaduna on Saturday.

He said Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had predicted that Kaduna and other states of the federation might experience flood as water levels in River Niger and Benue continued to rise, since July.

The commissioner said an NGO, Christain Aid (CAID), had distributed posters and flyers to communities prone to flood.

“Flood gauges have been installed in Unguwar Rimi, Bashama road in Tudun Wada and Ungwar Rimi to aid local knowledge, monitoring/forecasting dissemination of information and immediate action in respective communities,” he said.

He advised residents to desist from dumping refuse and waste materials in waterways and drainages to avert flooding.

Mr Hussaini called on residents to imbibe the habit of clearing gutters and drainages in their communities to guard against floods.

He advised communities to cooperate with all relevant government agencies in case of any flooding incident.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.