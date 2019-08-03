University lecturer abducted in Kaduna

Nigerian Police
Abubakar Idris, a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma Katsina, was abducted on Friday.

He was taken from his residence at No. 41A Lawal Aliyu Road, Barnawa area in Kaduna metropolis.

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Mr Sabo said the command received information through DPO Barnawa Division Kaduna that two unidentified persons gained entrance into Mr Idris’ residence.

“The unidentified men forced him to enter his Ash-coloured BMW car with Registration number not yet known and zoomed off to unknown destination,” he said.

Mr Sabo said that patrol teams led by the DPO quickly moved to the scene but the hoodlums had escaped with the victim.

He said investigation later revealed that the victim was likely trailed by the hoodlums while returning home at about 01:00hrs.

“The Command is currently making efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspected criminals and rescue the victim,” he said. (NAN)

