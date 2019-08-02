Top Ganduje critic kidnapped in Kaduna

Related News

Abubakar Idris, a social media commentator known for his strong criticism of Governor Umar Ganduje, has been kidnapped in Kaduna, his wife has told PREMIUM TIMES.

Khadija Idris said her husband was abducted at their residence near the Psychiatric Hospital in Barnawa neighbourhood of Kaduna. The incident occurred at about 1:00 a.m. as Mr Idris was returning home.

“He opened the gate by himself and drove in,” his wife said. “But as he was about to lock the gate, two men accosted him and took him away in his car.”

Mrs Idris said her husband’s abductors had red caps on and one of them held a gun to his head to forcibly shove him into the vehicle.

Aminu Idris, a younger brother of Mr Idris’, said the family could not immediately ascribe a motive to the abduction. The kidnappers had also not been in touch.

“We are still waiting to hear what they want us to do,” the brother said. “It is a very tough situation for the family right now.”

The matter had since been reported to the police, who promised to find both Mr Idris and his abductors, the family said.

Abubakar Sabo, a spokesperson for the police in Kaduna, told PREMIUM TIMES the police were still trying to establish additional details of the incident and could not immediately comment.

Mr Idris, 34, hailed from Kano State and had been a longtime critic of Mr Ganduje, who became Kano governor in 2015.

The father of two is also a supporter of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State.

His abduction has sparked recrimination between supporters of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, with both camps trading blames about the motive.