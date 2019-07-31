JUST IN: Protesters besiege Jigawa KEDCO office over poor electricity supply

Related News

Hundreds of residents of Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, cordoned the office of the electricity distribution company over constant power outage in their area.

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) is responsible for the provision of electricity to Jigawa.

The aggrieved residents barricaded the entrance of the KEDCO head office in Jigawa, denying officials access to their office.

The convener of the protest, Yusif Shuaibu, told reporters that the residents of Takur site and other surrounding communities have witnessed regular blackout despite paying their estimated bills regularly.

“We would not continue to pay N10,000 and N15,000 monthly as power bill without one-hour electricity in a day. The injustice is enough. We are demanding to know why the frequent power failure, we need the officials to repay us back the money we earlier paid without service delivery,” he said.

Protesters besiege Jigawa KEDCO office over poor electricity supply The convener Yusif Shauibu addressing reporters. Protesters besiege Jigawa KEDCO office over poor electricity supply Protesters besiege Jigawa KEDCO office over poor electricity supply

Details later…