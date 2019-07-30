500 N-Power volunteers resign in Zamfara

N-Power logo used to illustrate the story.
N-Power

About 500 N-Power volunteers in Zamfara have opted out of the programme after securing permanent employment, Executive Secretary, Social Investment Programme in the state, Kabiru Umar, has said.

Mr Umar said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Tuesday, that those who left were engaged by federal and state government ministries and agencies.

He said a total of 11, 122 persons in Zamfara were engaged under the programme between 2016 and 2017 in the areas of education, health and agriculture.

The executive secretary added that 321 other volunteers were engaged under the N-Power Knowledge, where volunteers served under experts in hardware and software, and other related fields.

Mr Umar, however, noted that it was very difficult to effectively monitor the performance of the volunteers because of inadequate vehicles.

“We have been receiving complaints from school principals and headmasters of absenteeism by some N-Power volunteers posted to schools, but we are constrained by inadequate mobility to monitor them effectively.”

The executive secretary appealed to Zamfara Government to assist them with vehicles to enhance their operations including monitoring of the N-Power volunteers. (NAN)

