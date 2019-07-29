Seven dead, 11 injured in Jigawa auto crash

FILE PHOTO: accident scene

No fewer than seven persons died in an accident involving a Peugeot 206 and a Golf 3 car along Maigatari road, in Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Abdu Jinjiri, the spokesman of the state police command, told journalists in Dutse on Monday that the accident occurred on Sunday around 1:30 p.m.

He said the incident occurred after the driver of the Peugeot car coming from Kano lost control and crossed to the opposite lane, where it had a head-on collision with an oncoming Golf 3 car.

The spokesman added that seven occupants of the vehicles died on the spot, while the two drivers and nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

“Yesterday, at about 2 p.m., the police in Maigatari LGA received an information that at about 1:30 p.m., one Rabilu Ahmad aged 30 of Koki quarters in Dala LGA Kano state was driving a Peugeot 206 ash colour with Reg No. TRN 948 AE heading to Malammadori.

“On reaching Kwalande village in Maigatari LGA, he lost control and crossed to the opposite lane where he had a head collision with an oncoming Golf 3 vehicle green colour with Reg No. FW 94 ABJ driven by one Mohammed Aminami aged 30 of Dapchi LGA in Yobe state.

“As a result, seven occupants of the vehicles died on the spot while the two drivers and nine others sustained injuries,” the spokesman said.

According to him, upon receipt of the information, the police rushed to the scene and evacuated the corpses and the injured victims to Gumel General Hospital, in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Jinjiri further stated that the injured victims are currently on admission and responding to treatment, as investigation was ongoing.

(NAN)

