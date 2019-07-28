Soldiers arrest many armed bandits in Katsina

Related News

Troops of Harbin Kunama III of the Nigerian Army in a joint operation with troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have intercepted and killed some notorious bandits and their collaborators in Katsina State.

A statement by Mohammad Yahaya, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 17 Brigade, on Sunday, said the clearance operation was carried out in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian police.

Mr Yahaya said that the clearance operation, which was aimed at destroying all bandits’ camps in Katsina State, had yielded tremendous results.

He said that the troops conducted a cordon and search exercise while acting on credible intelligence reports at Yar Santa village in Kankara Local Government Area and its environ.

According to him, at the peak of the exercise, one Monday Chikwunka, 36, an indigene of Delta State alongside sixteen other bandits specialised in rustling cows, killing and kidnapping of citizens were rounded-up.

“Preliminary interrogation and confessional statements by the suspects revealed that the gang are responsible for most criminal activities in the state and its localities.

“The ring leader, Monday Chikwunka, also served as medical aid of these criminals by providing medical assistance to the wounded bandits who sustained gun shot wounds and their families.

“He confessed treating the pregnant wife of one of the most notorious bandits, Dogo Nahallt who is still at large.

“The suspects have been handed over to the appropriate security agency for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Mr Yahaya also disclosed that troops while on clearance operations encountered a group of fleeing bandits and killed one of the criminals who tried to escape.

He said that many camps belonging to the bandits were destroyed and items which included two AK47 rifles, four AK47 Magazines and 10 rounds of 7.62 mm were recovered from the scene.

Other items recovered from them, he said, were six locally made Dane guns, one revolver pistol, one locally-made revolver rifle, 20 mobile phones and two motorcycles.

According to him, troops will continue to exploit by combing all hideouts of the bandits with the view to denying them freedom of action.

“The general public is thereby enjoined to assist troops and other security agencies by providing credible information on any suspicious activities and movements of persons or goods in their vicinity,” he appealed.

(NAN)